Tennis-World number one Barty retires from French Open with injury

PARIS: Women's world number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette at the French Open on Thursday with an injury.

The 2019 champion, who was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Linette, started the second-round match with taping on her left thigh, having said earlier that she suffered a flare-up through her left hip during the weekend.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Jon Boyle)