Tennis: Wozniacki, Pliskova ease through at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki started her grass-court season brightly, while top remaining seed Karolina Pliskova moved into round three at Eastbourne on Monday (Jun 24).

Newly crowned world number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Wimbledon tune-up due to an arm injury after her efforts in winning the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

That means world number three Pliskova is the highest-ranked player in the draw and she became the first player into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan.

Wozniacki, seeded 11th, was also a comfortable winner in the first round as the Dane dispatched Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 6-4.

"I love playing here, it brings back great memories for me," said Wozniacki, who also won at Eastbourne in 2009.

"I was here for the first time when I was 14, so that's basically half of my life."

Wozniacki faces German Andrea Petkovic in round two.

Women’s second round:

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-3, 6-3

Women’s first round:

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5

Daria Gavrilova (AUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-0, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (8/6)

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-3, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 5-0 -- retired

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-4, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-2, 6-3