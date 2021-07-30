Tennis: Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam bid with comeback win at Olympics

TOKYO: Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar Golden Slam was dramatically ended by Alexander Zverev in the Olympics men's singles semi-finals on Friday (Jul 30).

The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title.

The Serbian star had already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon trophies this year and needed Olympic gold and the US Open crown to emulate Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in 1988, by winning the Golden Slam.

But his attempt to make history came to a close as Zverev powered 30 winners past the usually impregnable Djokovic in a stunning display.

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the semi-finals of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Jul 30, 2021. (Photo: AP/Patrick Semansky)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was yet more heartbreak for the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Olympics, where his best result is a bronze medal in 2008.

He lost to eventual winner Andy Murray in the semi-finals in London nine years ago, and was in tears after a first-round exit to Juan Martin del Potro at the 2016 Rio Games.

Zverev is looking to become the first German to win singles gold since Graf in Seoul after winning 10 of the last 11 games against Djokovic.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

