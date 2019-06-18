Tennis: Zverev survives mini-scare to beat Haase in Halle

HALLEe WESTFALEN, Germany: German star Alexander Zverev survived a brief second-set scare to beat Dutchman Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 and reach the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday (Jun 17).

Second seed Zverev came back from 5-2 down in the second set to win in straight sets in front of his home crowd and set up a second round meeting with American Steve Johnson.

Zverev is among the favourites in Halle alongside Roger Federer, who faces Australia's John Millman in his first-round game on Tuesday.

Third seed Karen Khachanov is also in the second round after beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

France's Pierre-Hugue Herbert sprung a minor surprise as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

There was disappointment for the home crowd as German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber suffered a second first-round defeat on home soil in the space of a week against Steve Johnson.

Kohlschreiber, who was also knocked out in the first round in Stuttgart last week, lost 6-3, 6-3 and missed the opportunity to set up a potential second round clash with compatriot Zverev.

Elsewhere, third Moldova's Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia's Matthew Ebden and Portugal's Joao Sousa recorded a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.