Tevez returns to Boca for third spell

BUENOS AIRES: Carlos Tevez has rejoined his first side Boca Juniors after ending his spell with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine club said on Friday.

Tevez, who will turn 34 next month, met with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto and immediately began pre-season training at the Los Cardales complex.

"Tevez has come home!" the club said. "Today he joined up with Guillermo’s squad at Cardales and he is training with his team mates."

The club did not give details of his contract or disclose if the Chinese club had been paid a transfer fee.

The moves marks Tevez’s third stint at the Buenos Aires club where he first made his name between 2001 and 2004.

After winning the Libertadores Cup and Intercontinental Cup titles, Tevez enjoyed spells at Brazilian side Corinthians and West Ham before a successful period in Manchester, where he won Premier League titles with both United and City.

He also won two Scudettos with Juventus in Italy in 2014 and 2015 before briefly returning to Boca.

He joined Shanghai Shenhua in January 2017 and although he won the Chinese FA Cup last year, he never looked settled in Asia and failed to add to his 76 international caps.

