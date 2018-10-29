Rescued Thai football team honoured by Man Utd

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER: The team of young Thai footballers who captured the world's attention after they were trapped in an underground cave for more than two weeks in June enjoyed a day to remember at Manchester United's Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 28).

Having met United manager Jose Mourinho and first team stars on Saturday, they were guests of honour as the Red Devils faced Everton in the Premier League.

The 12 youngsters from the "Wild Boars" club, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach spent 17 days trapped underground before being rescued in a multi-national operation.



The group met Mourinho and first team stars at the club's Carrington training ground on Saturday before cheering the Red Devils on to a 2-1 win over the Toffees.



Mourinho hugged every member of the squad and posed for photographs before signing souvenirs.

Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Fred also met the young players, whose predicament attracted worldwide attention last summer.​​​​​

They also met former French star Eric Cantona.

A moment to savour for today's special guests at Old Trafford.



The young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave in July met Eric Cantona during our win over Everton - it was a pleasure to welcome them along. pic.twitter.com/nBvYcP0qwe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2018

The youngsters have already experienced a taste of Manchester United folklore, having appeared alongside the club's former forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a US talk show hosted by Ellen Degeneres.

The 12 players were accompanied by two coaches, family members and Thai government official Werachon Sukondhapatipak.

Sat in the Old Trafford directors' box, all wearing United scarves and bobble hats, they received a rapturous welcome from the home support when introduced to the crowd before kick-off.

United, meanwhile, held a minute's silence before kick-off, in joint memory of Remembrance Sunday and the helicopter crash on Saturday evening which killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.