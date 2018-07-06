Thakur replaces injured Bumrah in India's ODI squad vs. England

Paceman Shardul Thakur will replace injured bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for this month's three-match one-day international series against England, the Indian cricket (BCCI) said on Friday.

Bumrah sustained a fractured thumb on his left hand during India's first Twenty20 match against Ireland last month and has already been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 international series against England.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," the BCCI said in a statement.

Thakur has impressed for the India A team in their ODI tri-series against the England Lions and West Indies A, picking up eight wickets in four matches.

The 26-year-old last played an ODI in South Africa in February and collected four wickets as the visitors recorded a commanding victory to seal a 5-1 series win.

The BCCI also said that Bumrah, 24, underwent surgery on Wednesday and has returned to India for rehabilitation.

India thumped England in the first Twenty20 earlier this week to take a 1-0 series lead. The second Twenty20 will be played later on Friday.

Following the conclusion of the limited-overs series, England and India will face off in five test matches, starting on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)