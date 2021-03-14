Thauvin, Cuisance strike late to give OM second win in a row

PARIS: Florian Thauvin and Michael Cuisance struck late to earn Olympique Marseille and new coach Jorge Sampaoli their second successive win in Ligue 1 as they beat Stade Brestois 3-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Thauvin struck with two minutes left and Cuisance added another in stoppage time after Arkadiusz Milik's opener for OM had been cancelled out by Lilian Brassier, to lift the Provence side up to fifth on 45 points from 29 games.

Three days after claiming their first win in two months in a rescheduled match against Stade Rennais, OM were put on the right track by Milik's third goal in six games.

The Polish striker found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime with a low crossed shot from just inside the box after being found in space by Dimitri Payet.

Marseille dominated but lacked sharpness and they were punished in the 71st minute when Brassier headed home from Romain Faivre's cross to score. It was only the visitors' second attempt of the game.

Thauvin, however, restored Marseille's advantage with a powerful left-footed effort before Cuisance put the result beyond doubt two minutes into stoppage time with a beautiful volley.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)