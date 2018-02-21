The skiing vicar: Bolivia's 'Wolf' coached by priest

PYEONGCHANG: Bolivian alpine skier Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander lives in a motor-home and had to overcome miles of red tape to get to the Olympics - so perhaps it's just as well his coach is a priest.

Breitfuss Kammerlander, who was born and raised in Austria and is known to his fans as "Lobo", or "Wolf" in Spanish, has turned to skiing pastor Joerg Walcher for some much-needed help in Pyeongchang.

The unlikely combination came about after his father and coach Rainer fell off a roof.

"Unfortunately just before he was due to fly out with me, my dad slipped while clearing snow from the roof at home in Austria," said Breitfuss Kammerlander, whose best result at these Games was 43rd of 75 finishers in the giant slalom.

"He crashed three metres to the ground and broke five ribs - it meant he couldn't come," added the 25-year-old, who finished that race more than 14 seconds behind the gold medallist Marcel Hirscher.

"He knew life was going to be tough for me out here on my own without somebody to help."

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then Father Joerg answered his prayers.

"My dad rang Joerg to see if he could help," explained Breitfuss Kammerlander, who had to battle bureaucracy to get his Bolivian citizenship in time to represent is adopted country at the Olympics.

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES

Answering the long-distance plea for help, Walcher has kept himself busy looking after Breitfuss Kammerlander and tending an Olympic flock in Pyeongchang, where he holds services for athletes.

"Normally in the morning I'm taking a chapel service or having one-on-one chats with athletes who need someone to confide in," said the ordained Lutheran pastor.

"Now I'm also part of the Bolivian delegation - up at the slopes early in the morning, doing course inspections, video analysis and just generally helping out any way I can.

"Simon comes to my services, too, so we help each other out," added Walcher.

Breitfuss Kammerlander's affinity with the Andean nation came about randomly - while at a street party in La Paz as a 17-year-old, a member of the Bolivian ski federation invited him to join their team.

He currently divides his time between Bolivia and the European alpine circuit, where he trundles from venue to venue in a motor home while dad Rainer does the driving.

It has been a long and winding road to the Olympics for Breitfuss Kammerlander.

His adventures in Pyeongchang included disqualification in the combined event after missing an inspection call for the slalom course.

Thankfully, Father Joerg has friends in high places.

"Marcel Hirscher's coach Mike Pircher used to be my snowboard coach," said Walcher.

"It's not bad to get advice from Mike, coach to the best skier in the world."