‘They make us proud’: Iceland bask in World Cup debut after holding mighty Messi’s Argentina

MOSCOW: The backdrop was fitting: A sinewy statue of Spartacus, the slave gladiator who led a rebel uprising against Roman overlords, towering over the stadium where underdogs Iceland made their World Cup debut on Saturday (June 16) against the footballing royalty of Argentina.

And the smallest nation - population 330,000 - to ever qualify for the tournament delivered, battling to a 1-1 draw against the two-time former champions and 2014 runners-up.

The Spartacus statue outside Spartak Stadium. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Not even the presence of one Lionel Messi, the world’s best player five times over, could alter what purring Icelandic fans described post-match as “a victory for us”.

Theirs is a people who dare to dream, on the back of unflinching faith in an otherwise ragtag side with a mix of professionals and part-timers managed by a dentist.

Before kick-off, bartender Kristjan and his friends Linda Ros and Bryndis told Channel NewsAsia: “We stay together, work together and play as one - like a real football team, not just 11 individuals.

“And we don’t give up. When things are tough we keep fighting ... we don’t give up.”

Argentina and Iceland supporters pose for a picture. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Indeed, after falling behind to a moment of exquisite technique by Manchester City’s superstar striker Sergio Aguero, Iceland pulled one back through sheer industry.

They then closed ranks and hung on tight, even denying Messi a chance from the penalty spot to evoke shades of their 2016 European Championship run to the quarter-finals, where they first held Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-1 before beating England 2-1.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS SOMEONE”

Early it was reported that some 66,000 Icelanders, or one-fifth of the nation, had applied for tickets in Russia.

A FIFA spokesman told Channel NewsAsia that over 8,000 tickets have been allocated so far to Icelandic fans.

“Still, all of our country is behind the team,” said brothers Gudmundur and Sigursteinn. “We are small. Everybody knows someone in the team somehow.

“All the shops will be closed today. The roads will be empty. Everyone will be watching the match.”

Icelandic brothers Gudmundur and Sigursteinn. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Edvard, his father Sigmir and 85-year-old grandfather Otti correctly predicted a 1-1 draw before the match. They were the only ones to not plump for a narrow victory over Argentina.

“Win, lose or draw, this team has great spirit and unity,” said Edvard. “We will always be proud of them. They always make us proud.”

As they streamed out of the stadium, there were smiles but no overwrought celebrations from the famously restrained Scandinavians. Those who stopped to speak to Channel NewsAsia modestly agreed that Iceland’s chances of progressing past the group stage were now significantly higher.

Ice-cool Iceland fans at Spartak Stadium. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Only the slightly inebriated friends Marteinn and Matthias offered an even more optimistic forecast.

“Argentina were lucky to get a draw with us,” said the beaming, slurring duo. “It’s very promising. We are doing it right. I think this team will make the final!”