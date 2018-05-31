Thiem finishes off Tsitsipas to reach third round

PARIS: Austrian Dominic Thiem returned to Court 18 to finish off Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the French Open third round for the third consecutive year on Thursday.

The seventh seed was leading 6-2 2-6 6-4 2-2 when the battle of the single-handed backhands was suspended because of bad light the previous day.

Thiem made sure he was not further delayed as he polished off the fourth set 6-4.

Tsitsipas, 19, had beaten Thiem in Barcelona in the build-up to Roland Garros and was bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1969.

Thiem, beaten by Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals last year, will face Italian Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet)

