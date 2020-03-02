Third Fury v Wilder fight is on, says Warren

A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday.

LONDON: A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday.

Fury took the title in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Warren had said he wanted Fury to fight fellow Briton Anthony Joshua next in a world title unification bout but Wilder had a rematch clause.

"He’s invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are working towards," Warren told talkSPORT radio.

"It’s contracted to take place in the States. That is in the contract and set in stone unless anyone agrees differently. But at the moment it is due to take place in the U.S.," added the promoter.

"It will take place by the end of June, early July - no later than that."

Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20.

The Briton defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)