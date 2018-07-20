Third stage win for Sagan as Thomas retains yellow jersey

Third stage win for Sagan as Thomas retains yellow jersey

World champion Peter Sagan claimed his third win of this year’s Tour de France when he prevailed on the 13th stage, a 169.5-km ride from Bourg d’Oisans on Friday. The Slovak beat Norway’s Alexander Kristoff and Frenchman Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively. Briton Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - The 169.5-km Stage 13 from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence - July 20, 2018 - Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France, UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia battle for the stage win. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

