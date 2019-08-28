Third-tier Bury expelled from Football League - EFL statement
Bury, one of English football's oldest clubs, were expelled from the Football League (EFL) on Tuesday after failing to resolve their financial problems or find a new buyer, the EFL said in a statement.
C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of its proposed takeover of the League One (third-tier) side just a few hours before the deadline to meet the league's requirements.
