Third-tier Bury expelled from Football League - EFL statement

Bury, one of English football's oldest clubs, were expelled from the Football League (EFL) on Tuesday after failing to resolve their financial problems or find a new buyer, the EFL said in a statement.

C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of its proposed takeover of the League One (third-tier) side just a few hours before the deadline to meet the league's requirements.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)