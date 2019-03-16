This year's Women's World Cup will use VAR - FIFA

Sport

This year's Women's World Cup will use VAR - FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that video assistant referees would be used at this year's Women's World Cup in France.

FILE PHOTO: FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference in Doha
FILE PHOTO: FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference in Doha, Qatar December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

Bookmark

MIAMI: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that video assistant referees would be used at this year's Women's World Cup in France.

It will be the first time that the tournament will use the system, employed for the first time in the men's World Cup at last year's edition in Russia.

(Writing by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark