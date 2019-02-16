Thomas, Scott lead at rainy Genesis Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott were tied for the lead at 10-under par in the second round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Open on Friday when play was suspended at Riviera due to another day of heavy rain.

With no player able to complete the first round on Thursday due to the weather, the field were making up for lost time on Friday.

Thomas and Scott shot matching 66s in their first rounds while J.B. Holmes shot a 63 to lead at the end of the opening round with Jordan Spieth one shot behind.

Thomas then mixed seven birdies with two bogeys through 12 holes of his second round before the horn sounded. Australian Scott had six birdies and a bogey through 11.

Shot of the day belonged to Holmes as he aced the par-three sixth during his opening round. He was one stroke back of the leaders through nine holes when play was called in his first tournament of the year.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, who wrapped up a 70 in the first round, drilled a 43-foot eagle putt on the par-five first, his 10th hole of the second round.

However, that was followed by back-to-back bogeys and he was on one-under through 12, tied for 55th place and in danger of missing the cut.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)