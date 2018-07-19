Thomas extends Tour de France lead with Alpe d'Huez win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

L'ALPE D'HUEZ, France: Geraint Thomas claimed his second win a row when he prevailed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 175.5-km ride from Bourg-Saint-Maurice ending up on the iconic Alpe d'Huez, to extend his overall lead on Thursday. Thomas accelerated in the last stretch to beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin and France's Romain Bardet who were second and third, two and three seconds behind respectively.

Defending champion Chris Froome finished fourth, also three seconds off the pace, as boos came from the crowd.

Overall, Thomas leads Froome by one minute 39 seconds and Dumoulin by 1:50.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)