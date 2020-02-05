Three Fiorentina directors fined for insulting referee after match

MILAN: Three Fiorentina directors, including former Italy midfielder Giancarlo Antognoni, have been fined for insulting the referee after their team's 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Antognoni was fined 25,000 euros (US$27,600) for having "yelled an extremely offensive insult", Daniele Prade was fined 20,000 euros for "threatening and aggressive behaviour" and Giuseppe Barone 10,000 euros for "extremely offensive phrases," Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incidents happened in the changing room after the match in which Juventus were awarded two penalties, both converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, infuriating Fiorentina.

The penalties also sparked an angry public exchange between Fiorentina's billionaire owner Rocco Commisso, who criticised the referee, and Juventus director Pavel Nedved, who said he was tired of people looking for excuses when they lost to his team.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)