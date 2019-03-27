Three first-half goals help Mexico to 4-2 win over Paraguay

REUTERS: Mexico scored three goals in a blistering first half but took their foot off the pedal in the second period and had to hold off a Paraguay comeback to win their friendly match 4-2 in California on Tuesday.

Jonathan Dos Santos took advantage of hesitancy in the Paraguayan defence after six minutes to smash home the opener from close range at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

An own goal from Gustavo Gomez doubled Mexico’s advantage three minutes later and Javier Hernandez finished off a lovely move to make it 3-0 and set up what looked like a comfortable second consecutive win for new coach Gerardo Martino.

However, goals from Hernan Perez and Derlis Gonzalez either side of Miguel Almiron’s red card for Paraguay gave the South Americans the chance to snatch an unlikely draw before Luis Montes restored Mexico's two-goal cushion in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)