Three wins in a row for West Ham with success over Palace

REUTERS: West Ham United continued their fine recent form with a 3-2 come-from-behind derby win at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace came into the contest having won once in their last 10 league games but got off to a perfect start with James McArthur breaking the deadlock with six minutes on the clock.

However, the introduction of striker Andy Carroll at halftime revitalised West Ham, who turned the match on its head with goals from Robert Snodgrass - his first in the league for the club - and Javier Hernandez.

Close-season signing Felipe Anderson fired a stunning third in the 65th minute - his fifth goal in his last six league games - to calm the nerves around the London Stadium.

But the hosts had to hang on for their third successive win - the first time they have done so since December 2016 - with Jeffrey Schlupp getting Palace back in it with 14 minutes left.

West Ham climbed to 10th while Palace's woeful run of form leaves them 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

