MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo mixes it up in Phuket in preparation for title fight

Surrounded by a variety of sparring partners, Teo gets quality training time at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket ahead of her ONE Championship strawweight title fight on Jan 20.

PHUKET: There is hardly any time to chill out for Tiffany “No Chill” Teo, even in laid-back Phuket - the island in Thailand known for its reputation as an idyllic beach holiday destination.

Taking some time off during her lunch break to speak to journalists at a hillside café overlooking Kata Noi beach, one can be forgiven into thinking that Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Teo is on an extended vacation.

Her training camp at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Gym (TMT), though, is anything but a breezy getaway as the 27-year-old puts hours of hard graft into perfecting her skills in time for her ONE Championship straw-weight title fight in Jakarta on Jan 20.

Teo's main aim? To be the first Singapore-born and bred MMA champion with ONE Championship. "I am excited about the title fight and am looking forward to be the first Singaporean to win a ONE title belt," said the psychology graduate, on being a win away from the achievement.

Having been in Phuket since Dec 21, Teo trains six times a week for more than four hours each time. In addition to being able to hone her striking in the home country of Muay Thai, Teo is also further sharpening her tools in wrestling and jiujitsu in the hope of taking down her Chinese opponent Xiong Jing Nan.

Tiffany Teo brushing up on her ground game with coach Luke Adams. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

While her training in Thailand is just as stressful as it is back in Singapore, it is only in Phuket where she can relax and calm her mind as well. Despite her tough schedule, Teo makes it a point to take a breather by the beach whenever she has free time.

“It is definitely more chill here and less stressful, and it’s by the sea. After training you can just go to the beach and unwind,” said Teo. “If you’re tired, you’ve got massage parlours just next door to help you relax. I would say I’m now very calm and focused for the fight and being here really helps as it is less stressful.”

She added: “I would say the intensity of the training is pretty much the same but in Phuket I get more focus.

“I'd have more commitments just by being in Singapore, but being in Phuket gives me more mental concentration because it’s only just about training three times per day.”

Singaporean MMA fighter Tiffany Teo. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

The laid-back atmosphere, however, is not the sole reason for her overseas training camp at the TMT gym. “The main reason is the availability of sparring partners at TMT,” said Teo.

“After my last fight, I came to Phuket for a short vacation and I trained in TMT for a week and a half,” she added. “I realised that I have a lot of sparring partners here and so that’s one of the reason why I’ve decided on Phuket.”

Even her title opponent Xiong trains in Phuket – at rival gym Phuket Top Team (PTT) just 15 mins down Soi Tai-aed street where TMT Gym is located.

“I sometimes bump into her and we’d say hi,” said Teo.

A FIGHTER’S LIFE

Surrounded daily by professional fighters, Teo is living and breathing MMA during her current training stint in Thailand.

She starts her training at 9am, attending an advanced small-sized jiujitsu or wrestling class in the morning, and either sparring or one-on-one technical work later in the day. “My first lesson is usually Brazilian Jiujitsu (BJJ), No-gi grappling or strength and conditioning in the morning,” she said.

Pad work and sparring are just some of the things Tiffany Teo does at her Phuket training camp. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“I usually mix it up a bit and then have lunch around noon. Then at 4pm it’ll be my MMA session. On Monday and Friday it will be sparring and Tuesday to Thursday will be technical work,” explained Teo. “At night I’ll be doing pad work for striking.”

As a sponsored fighter for TMT Gym, she also gets valuable one-on-one training time with American coach George Hickman. “I’ve been doing a lot of wrestling training here at TMT as well, been working a lot with coach Hickman who’s the MMA and Wrestling coach here,” said Teo. “I do one-on-one personal training with him maybe twice or thrice a week but it’s mostly classes here.”

Aware of the threat that Teo’s opponent brings into the ring, coach Hickman is also hard at work to bring the best out of the Singaporean. “I look at what she does and I look at what her opponent does, and I formulate what I think we should be working on,” said Hickman, a former pro fighter in his 30s. “My work also involves making sure what she has been training on all this while, comes out on fight night.”

“I do watch the opponent’s fights and I analyse what we should do and what the opponent is going to do,” he added. “I don’t let the fighters focus on the (analysis) part, I want my fighters to focus on their own training.

“It will be up to me to say ‘Let’s do more of this’ or ‘Let’s not try that’ and hopefully it becomes transparent in the fight.”

Teo is confident her extra wrestling training would put her at an advantage against Xiong in about two weeks’ time. “Going to the ground would suit me perfectly, but I feel that there could be a chance for a knockout,” said Teo.

“But if it goes to the ground then I’m confident of going for a submission victory too.”