Tiger finishes at two-over after birdie-free final round at Wells Fargo

REUTERS: Tiger Woods had a rare birdie-free round to finish among the also-rans at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday.

Woods closed with a 74 to finish at two-over-par 286 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

He again lamented poor putting, though in truth he did not hit his approach shots close enough to the hole.

In fact, he had only one birdie chance from inside 10 feet - a five-footer that he missed at the par-five 10th.

"I didn’t putt well again," Wood told CBS television.

"I hit a few good drives down the middle. I felt I drove it pretty decent but I made nothing and the chances I did have I missed them all.

"It was just a bad week."

In his seventh start of the year, Woods, 42, is well into a full-throttled comeback after last April's successful back surgery.

He seemed to be nearing his old form when he contended for victory in consecutive events in Florida in March, but he stalled with a tie for 32nd at the U.S. Masters, and was even further off the pace at Quail Hollow.

The 14-times major champion said he would work on all facets of his game before the Players Championship starts at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday.

"I need to do some practice with my putter but I know those greens, know the putts, but you have to hit the ball well there at the TPC," he said.

"You can’t get away with hitting it poorly. I’ll still be grinding, because that course does demand everything."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)