Tiger on the move as rain delays Memorial Tournament

REUTERS: Rain forced officials to delay second-round play in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday with Tiger Woods making a charge.

Woods was at five-under for the day after a fist-pumping eagle at the 11th when inclement weather moved into the area.

Advertisement

Along with the eagle, the former world number one had four birdies, after opening with a bogey, to the delight of a large gallery.

That left him five strokes behind compatriot Kyle Stanley, who was 10-under through 10 holes.

Australian Jason Day shot his second consecutive four-under 68 to share the clubhouse lead with three other players.

Japanese first round co-leader Hideki Matsuyama (71) and Americans Wesley Bryan (68) and J.B. Holmes (66) also were on eight-under 136 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)