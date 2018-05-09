Tiger Woods to play British Open after two year absence: Organisers

LONDON: Three time British Open winner Tiger Woods is to play in this year's championship for the first time since 2015, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday (May 9).

The 42-year-old American returned to competitive golf this season after missing most of the previous two years through injury and finished tied for 32nd at last month's Masters.

"Three-time Champion Golfer Tiger Woods plans to tee it up at Carnoustie for The 147th Open after confirming his entry into golf's original Championship," read the statement from the organisers.