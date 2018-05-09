Tiger Woods to play British Open after two year absence: Organisers

Tiger Woods takes part in a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club AFP/Patrick Smith

LONDON: Three time British Open winner Tiger Woods is to play in this year's championship for the first time since 2015, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday (May 9).

The 42-year-old American returned to competitive golf this season after missing most of the previous two years through injury and finished tied for 32nd at last month's Masters.

"Three-time Champion Golfer Tiger Woods plans to tee it up at Carnoustie for The 147th Open after confirming his entry into golf's original Championship," read the statement from the organisers.

Source: AFP/aa

