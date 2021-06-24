TIMELINE-Soccer-Euro 2020 Group F

Below is a timeline of how the qualification scenario changed over the final round of matches in Group F at the European Championship on Wednesday:

REUTERS: Below is a timeline of how the qualification scenario changed over the final round of matches in Group F at the European Championship on Wednesday:

France, playing Portugal in Budapest, started the night top of Group F and already through to the round of 16.

Germany, facing Hungary in Munich, and Portugal needed a point to advance. Hungary were bottom and set to exit.

Group F as it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 4 +1

Germany 3 +1

Portugal 3 +1

Hungary 1 -3

KICKOFF IN GROUP F MATCHES

GOAL - 11 MINUTES - HUNGARY 1-0 GERMANY

Hungary snatched a shock lead through Adam Szalai, putting them in contention for qualification, with now bottom-placed Germany set to exit. The game between France and Portugal remained goalless.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

GOAL - 31 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-0 FRANCE

Portugal take the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to go top.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

Portugal 6 +2

France 4 0

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

GOAL - 45+2 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-1 FRANCE

France equalise through Karim Benzema to move top again.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

GOAL - 47 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-2 FRANCE

Benzema scores his second as France lead, with Hungary moving up to second.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 7 +2

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

Portugal 3 0

GOAL - 60 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 2-2 FRANCE

Ronaldo strikes again from the penalty spot for Portugal, knocking Germany out of the qualification spots.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

GOAL - 66 MINUTES - HUNGARY 1-1 GERMANY

Kai Havertz equalises for Germany, putting them in second spot.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Germany 4 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 2 -3

GOAL - 68 MINUTES - HUNGARY 2-1 GERMANY

Andras Schaefer gives Hungary the lead again, bringing them back in the race for qualification.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 4 -2

Germany 3 0

GOAL, 84 MINUTES, HUNGARY 2-2 GERMANY

Leon Goretzka saves Germany with a late equaliser, sending them to second spot and set for a last-16 clash with England.

As it stood:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Germany 4 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 2 -3

FULL TIME: HUNGARY 2-2 GERMANY, PORTUGAL 2-2 FRANCE

Group leaders France move onto a last-16 clash with Switzerland, while runners-up Germany will face England. Portugal advance as one of the four best third-place finishers and play Belgium, while Hungary make an early exit.

Group F final standings:

Teams Points Goal

difference

France 5 +1

Germany 4 +1

Portugal 4 +1

Hungary 2 -3

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)