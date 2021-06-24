TIMELINE-Soccer-Euro 2020 Group F
Below is a timeline of how the qualification scenario changed over the final round of matches in Group F at the European Championship on Wednesday:
France, playing Portugal in Budapest, started the night top of Group F and already through to the round of 16.
Germany, facing Hungary in Munich, and Portugal needed a point to advance. Hungary were bottom and set to exit.
Group F as it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 4 +1
Germany 3 +1
Portugal 3 +1
Hungary 1 -3
KICKOFF IN GROUP F MATCHES
GOAL - 11 MINUTES - HUNGARY 1-0 GERMANY
Hungary snatched a shock lead through Adam Szalai, putting them in contention for qualification, with now bottom-placed Germany set to exit. The game between France and Portugal remained goalless.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
GOAL - 31 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-0 FRANCE
Portugal take the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to go top.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
Portugal 6 +2
France 4 0
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
GOAL - 45+2 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-1 FRANCE
France equalise through Karim Benzema to move top again.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
GOAL - 47 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 1-2 FRANCE
Benzema scores his second as France lead, with Hungary moving up to second.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 7 +2
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
Portugal 3 0
GOAL - 60 MINUTES - PORTUGAL 2-2 FRANCE
Ronaldo strikes again from the penalty spot for Portugal, knocking Germany out of the qualification spots.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
GOAL - 66 MINUTES - HUNGARY 1-1 GERMANY
Kai Havertz equalises for Germany, putting them in second spot.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Germany 4 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 2 -3
GOAL - 68 MINUTES - HUNGARY 2-1 GERMANY
Andras Schaefer gives Hungary the lead again, bringing them back in the race for qualification.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 4 -2
Germany 3 0
GOAL, 84 MINUTES, HUNGARY 2-2 GERMANY
Leon Goretzka saves Germany with a late equaliser, sending them to second spot and set for a last-16 clash with England.
As it stood:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Germany 4 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 2 -3
FULL TIME: HUNGARY 2-2 GERMANY, PORTUGAL 2-2 FRANCE
Group leaders France move onto a last-16 clash with Switzerland, while runners-up Germany will face England. Portugal advance as one of the four best third-place finishers and play Belgium, while Hungary make an early exit.
Group F final standings:
Teams Points Goal
difference
France 5 +1
Germany 4 +1
Portugal 4 +1
Hungary 2 -3
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)