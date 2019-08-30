Tired Murray loses in third round of Rafa Nadal Open

A tired Andy Murray was dumped out in the third round of the Rafa Nadal Open in Majorca after losing 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3) to Italian world number 240 Matteo Viola on Thursday.

REUTERS: A tired Andy Murray was dumped out in the third round of the Rafa Nadal Open in Majorca after losing 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3) to Italian world number 240 Matteo Viola on Thursday.

Briton Murray required two medical stoppages for cramp and received treatment to his thigh as he battled with his fitness and form at the Challenger Tour tournament having receiving a wildcard entry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was Murray’s third since the former world number one returned from hip surgery and he said it was a good run-out as he works his way back to full fitness, even if it had left him "very tired".

"It was good, I enjoyed it," the 32-year-old told reporters. "I would have liked to have played more matches but it was good, I played two competitive matches."

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)