Freida Lim qualifies for Olympics, becomes Singapore's first female diver at Games

SINGAPORE: Freida Lim has made history by becoming the first Singaporean female diver to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Lim’s qualification was announced on Tuesday (Jun 22) by the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) in a Facebook post.

The 23-year-old finished 11th in the women’s 10m Platform preliminary competition at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo last month. Advancing to the semi-finals, she finished 15th with a score of 272.35.



According to FINA, the sport's international governing body, a total of 68 Olympic spots for female divers are available - 32 in the synchronised events and 36 for the two individual events.

Up to 18 athletes at the FINA Diving World Cup - the top 18 in each event - would have potentially earned themselves a spot at the Olympic Games.

Lim had been awaiting confirmation from FINA on her participation at the Tokyo Games.

She will join compatriot Jonathan Chan, who booked his berth in 2019. She is now only the second diver in Singapore's history to qualify for the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July last year, were postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.