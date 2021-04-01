Olympics: Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

Sport

Olympics: Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

APTOPIX Olympics Tokyo Torch Relay Start
Local residents carry handmade flags featuring Olympic Rings at the torch relay route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Japan on Mar 25, 2021. (Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday (Apr 1) it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark