Olympics: Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday (Apr 1) it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​