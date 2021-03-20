Tokyo 2020 likely won't allow foreign Olympic volunteers - Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the delayed Games this summer, Kyodo news service reported on Saturday.

TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the delayed Games this summer, Kyodo news service reported on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics organisers are to meet with government officials on Saturday. They are expected to discuss whether to allow spectators from abroad to attend the Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by William Mallard)