Tokyo 2020 main organising bodies to discuss spectators on Saturday - Kyodo

TOKYO: Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including local government officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), plan to hold a meeting on Saturday and discuss whether to allow overseas spectators, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held by the five main parties involved in Tokyo 2020, including Tokyo organisers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government of Japan, the report said.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)