Tokyo 2020 mascots make official debut

TOKYO: Mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games appeared at their official debut event in Tokyo on Sunday (Jul 22).

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games announced the names of the blue and pink mascots as Miraitowa and Someity respectively.

Miraitowa is a combination of the Japanese words for future and eternity, AP reported, adding that Someity comes from a popular cherry blossom variety "Someiyoshino" and echoes the English phrase "so mighty".

According to AP, the two mascot designs were selected by primary schoolchildren across Japan. The selection process was introduced to get students enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.

The Tokyo Olympics kick off from Jul 24 to Aug 9 in 2020.