Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of specific relay events will be reviewed based on the infection status of each prefecture, the committee said.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)