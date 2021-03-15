Tokyo Olympics organisers confirm torch relay to start Mar 25 in Fukushima

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday (Mar 15) the torch relay would begin on Mar 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, setting into motion the build-up towards the opening of the Games four months later.

The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day 1 will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tokyo 2020 "is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents," the statement said.



About 3,000 spectators had been expected to attend the relay's starting ceremony.



Fukushima prefecture last week marked the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that left 18,500 dead or missing.

