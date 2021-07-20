Tokyo 2020 organisers concentrating '100per cent' on successful Games, spokesman says

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are fully concentrating on delivering a "successful Games", a spokesman said on Tuesday, after the head of the organising committee said he did not rule out a cancellation of the global sports event.

The Olympic Rings are photographed ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

"We are concentrating 100per cent on delivering successful Games," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine and David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

