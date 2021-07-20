Tokyo 2020 organisers concentrating '100per cent' on successful Games, spokesman says
Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are fully concentrating on delivering a "successful Games", a spokesman said on Tuesday, after the head of the organising committee said he did not rule out a cancellation of the global sports event.
"We are concentrating 100per cent on delivering successful Games," the spokesman said.
