Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

Sport

Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the IOC headquarters in Lausanne
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis?Balibouse
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday (Mar 2) the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42 per cent.

Organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced former prime minister Yoshiro Mori in the role last month after he quit over sexist remarks, has said the committee aims to raise the proportion of women on its board to 40 per cent.

Muto said new members would be announced after approval by committee members on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark