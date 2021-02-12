Tokyo 2020 president Mori resigns after sexist remarks

Sport

Tokyo 2020 president Mori resigns after sexist remarks

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, Yoshiro Mori, said he is resigning on Friday, after he made sexist comments that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori listens a question from a journalist at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Bookmark

TOKYO: The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, Yoshiro Mori, said he is resigning on Friday, after he made sexist comments that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.

"If my presence causes trouble, our efforts so far have been brought to nothing," Mori told a meeting of senior officials of the Organising Committee.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark