Tokyo 2020's Hashimoto rules out Games postponement -report
The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or another postponement of the Olympic Games in an interview with Nikkan Sports newspaper, amid concerns about hosting the event during a global pandemic.
"We cannot postpone again," athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto said in an interview.
