Tokyo 2020's Hashimoto rules out Games postponement -report

Sport

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or another postponement of the Olympic Games in an interview with Nikkan Sports newspaper, amid concerns about hosting the event during a global pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is displayed, in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo

"We cannot postpone again," athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto said in an interview.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

