Tokyo 2020's Mori apologises over sexist comments

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he apologised for his "inappropriate" comments that were against Olympic spirit.

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS

Mori told reporters, however, he is not thinking of resigning.

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee has stirred controversy with sexist comments that women board members talked too much.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

