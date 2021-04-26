Tokyo 2020 says to hold COVID-19 roundtable on April 30

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee said on Monday it will convene a roundtable with medical experts on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.

The roundtable will be made up of six experts and will meet regularly to discuss specific measures to hold a safe and secure Games, the organisation said.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Source: Reuters

