Tokyo 2020 to decide on limits for spectators in April: Hashimoto

Tokyo 2020 news conference following the IOC Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a news conference following the International Olympic Committee Executive Board meeting at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo on April 21, 2021. (File photo: Philip Fong/Reuters, Pool)
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday (Apr 26) that the committee will decide on rules for limiting spectators in April.

Hashimoto said she hopes to reach a consensus among the parties involved, including the IOC and the Japanese government, so that they could take flexible measures depending on changes in the COVID-19 infection situation, Hashimoto said.

The organising committee is making preparations for thorough coronavirus measures during the summer games, she added.

While Japan has not suffered as badly as other nations, the government has struggled to cope with a recent surge in cases and on Friday imposed a third state of emergency on parts of the country just three months before the Olympics are set to open.

