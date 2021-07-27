Gymnastics: Simone Biles out of US team during Olympic final

TOKYO: Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic gymnastics team final "due to a medical issue" and will be assessed every day to determine whether she can continue in the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics told AFP.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games produced a lacklustre opening vault and then briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.

But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor.

Gymnastics' ruling body the FIG confirmed on Twitter: "After one routine Simone Biles will sit out the rest of the women's team final."

Biles qualified for all six finals available to her but her performance was littered with uncharacteristic mistakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an Instagram post on Monday the 24-year-old said she sometimes feels like she has "the weight of the world" on her shoulders.



Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

