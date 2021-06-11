Olympics: Japan mulling downgraded emergency state until Games start

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on Jun 20, but keeping a downgraded "quasi-emergency" state until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported.

New coronavirus infections in Olympics city Tokyo have inched down during the last month of emergency restrictions, though authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday (Jun 11) the government would ask restaurants to keep shorter hours and impose other curbs under the targeted quasi-emergency measures. Bars and restaurants are now asked to close by 8pm and are banned from serving alcohol.

A final decision is expected late next week, a few days before the end of the current emergency state, which also covers the northern island of Hokkaido, host of the marathon event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Polls have shown a majority of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games this year, worried about the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out last year.

The Japanese government and Olympic organisers have said the Games would go ahead - barring "Armageddon", as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it. The Olympics are scheduled to start on Jul 23.

A team of experts led by government adviser Hiroshi Nishiura said this week Japan could be forced to declare another state of emergency in August if the current measures were lifted on Jun 20, since summer holidays and the Games could spark a rise in infections and a spread of new variants.

Advertisement

Japan has recorded more than 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,800 deaths, while only 12 per cent of its population has received at least one vaccination shot.

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all those who want shots by October or November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in parliament this week.

