Tokyo Olympic organisers not planning to ban 'Rising Sun' flag after South Korea demand

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday that the display of Japan's "Rising Sun" does not constitute a political statement and a spokesman said there were no plans to ban the controversial banner, as demanded by South Korea.

The flag, a centuries-old symbol that was also used by Japan's military during World War Two, is the latest diplomatic football in a worsening feud between South Korea and Japan over the bitter legacy of their shared past.

South Korea's Sports Ministry this week asked the International Olympics Committee to prohibit any use of the flag, which it likened to the Nazi's use of the swastika.

Tokyo 2020 does not anticipate banning the "Rising Sun" flag, spokesman Masa Takaya told Reuters.

