Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts or objections from partners about Japan's games

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from any of its partners about Japan hosting the Summer Games scheduled to begin in July.

FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings reinstallation at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Bystanders watch as giant Olympic rings are reinstalled at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park, after they were temporarily taken down in August for maintenance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Picture
TOKYO: Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from any of its partners about Japan hosting the Summer Games scheduled to begin in July.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

