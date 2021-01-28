Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts or objections from partners about Japan's games

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from any of its partners about Japan hosting the Summer Games scheduled to begin in July.

TOKYO: Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from any of its partners about Japan hosting the Summer Games scheduled to begin in July.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Toby Chopra)