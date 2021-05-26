Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Sport

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday (May 26), citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer," the newspaper said in an editorial.

READ: Olympics: 'Absurd' to stage Tokyo Games, says professor of public health

READ: Commentary: Tokyo Olympics will be a watered-down, subdued event if it continues

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark