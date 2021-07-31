Athletics: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins women's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, defending her Olympic 100m crown and storming to victory in a Olympic record time of 10.61s.

Thompson-Herah led a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking the silver in 10.74s and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76s.

Thompson-Herah's Olympic record winning time matched the second-fastest time in history of 10.61s set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.



Griffith-Joyner, the 1988 Olympic champion, remains the world record holder with a best 10.49s

