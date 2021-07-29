Gymnastics: Lee grabs all-around Olympic gold for US as Biles watches on

TOKYO: Sunisa Lee claimed the coveted all-around gold medal many expected to see go to her United States team mate Simone Biles on Thursday (Jul 29), as the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition moved on without its biggest star.

With Biles watching from the front row at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Lee clinched gold in the all-around to secure the title for the US for a fifth consecutive Games on the final rotation - the floor exercise - to post a winning total of 57.433.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold medallist Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Surprise package 22-year-old Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who had topped the rankings most of the evening, grabbed the silver for her country's first ever medal in women's gymnastics.

Russian Angelina Melnikova completed the podium taking the bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Considered heir apparent to Biles, 18-year-old Lee had her moment arrive sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biles, winner of every all-around competition she entered since 2013, threw the fight for the Olympic gold wide open when she decided not to defend her Rio Games all-around title having dropped out of the team event on Tuesday after one poor vault citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

