Olympics: Indonesia takes women's badminton doubles gold, China gets silver

TOKYO: Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia on Monday (Aug 2) bagged the women's doubles gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Olympic Games, leaving China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan with the silver after a match that ended 21-19 21-15.

Earlier, world number five pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong won the women's doubles bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

